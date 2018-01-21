The Enugu State Police Command has embarked on “Know Your Neighbour’’ campaign and released hotlines as measures to curb crimes.

The command released hotlines – 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172 – for residents to report any suspicious person, movement or gathering.

The command also released its social media platforms – nigeriapoliceenugustatecommand for Facebook; @PoliceNG enugu for Twitter handle and [email protected] for email.

The command said on Saturday that residents should endeavour to know their neighbours and friends properly in order to enhance security in the state.

Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, the Command’s spokesman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the command’s monthly jogging/walking session in Enugu.

He said that in recent times, people have been implicated in various crimes related to their friends or neighbours.

“It is now obvious that most people are implicated in a crime due to their negligence to know who they call their friends and neighbours.

“This is especially when residents are complacent on reporting a suspicious character around them,’’ he said.

The spokesman also urged the residents to desist from going around always with their ATM cards.

“ATM cards should only be on one when he or she is sure of making bank withdrawals.

“It has been observed that in recent time, hoodlums target the ATM cards, forcefully get the pin-code from their victims and immediately withdraws all money in the victim’s account,’’ he said.

On the jog/walk exercise, Amaraizu said it had built comradeship and synergy between police, other security agencies as well as corporate organisations.

“This monthly routine exercise will also keep officers and men of the command agile and combat-ready,’’ he said.

Mr Ikem Odenigbo, the Media Officer of National Orientation Agency (NOA), noted that the exercise session was a good development.

“I will personally recommend this exercise and other forms of exercises to civil servants, who due to the nature of their work, are living a sedentary life-style,’’ Odenigbo said.

NAN reports that the exercise covered 12 km through Ridge Way, Okpara Avenue, Prisons Way, Camp Road, Zik Avenue and terminated at Agbani Road within the city of Enugu.