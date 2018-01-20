The notorious criminal kingpin the late Don Wanny who massacred 23 people on the new year eve in Omoku, Ogbe-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of Rivers State had planned to relaunch another attack with the sole aim of killing 200 more people.

Governor Nyesom Wike made this revelation today in a news and current affairs programme of Rhythm 93.7 Port Harcourt.

Wike also revealed that despite accepting the state amnesty, the notorious criminal, Don Wanny, erroneously believed that he was so fortified with so much charms and that he was invincible and cannot be killed by any bullet.

Wike also revealed that security investigations also revealed that Don Wanny’s group masterminded the invasion and killing of 15 persons and set them ablaze in Mgboshimili-Rumueme in Obio-Akpor local government area in October 8,2017.

According to the Governor, “Don Wanny had killed 32 persons in Omoku 2014. However, he accepted state government under our administration but from information from oil companies and security agencies indicated that he continued to engaged in criminality like kidnapping, killing and illegal oil bunkering.

“We had to put him under security surveillance for some time now.Thank God that security agencies were able to gun him down to prove to others, especially members of his group that believe that their boss was untouchable”.

He vowed that the names 32 persons he declared were submitted to him by security agencies and they remain wanted.

On the allegations that some alleged criminals in the state worked for him to become Governor in 2015, he asked:”If anybody worked for me by mobilising people did I ask them to go and commit crime or did I buy guns for them”.

On proposed establishment of Neighbourhood Watch, he allayed the fears of people, saying the members have no power to carry arms, detain people or prosecute alleged criminals.