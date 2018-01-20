Four Americans and Canadians kidnapped at gunpoint in Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

A senior police officer said the victims were rescued around 7.30am on Saturday in fairly good conditions and had been handed over to American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention.

Two suspected kidnappers were also reportedly arrested by a combined team of Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Counter Terrorism Unit and Kaduna State Police Command.

The rescued expatriates were identified as Nate Vangeest, Canadian; John Kirlin, American; a woman, Rachael Kelley, Canadian and Dean Slocum, American.

“Two suspects have been arrested and efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang,” he added.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped on Kwoi-Jere Road in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday.

They had visited Kafanchan, in the Jema’a LGA area of the state to inspect some projects, and were returning to their base in Abuja when they were ambushed by the assailants who opened fire on a police escort.

The gunmen killed two policemen and whisked away the expatriates.