The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Osun on Friday said it destroyed 77.28 hectares of Indian hemp farm in the state in 2017.

Mr Samuel Egbeola, the Osun Commander of the agency, made this known in Osogbo while briefing newsmen on the agency’s activities in 2017.

According to Egbeola, the agency in the state also arrested 96 suspects and seized 335.311kg of illicit substances made up of 335.13kg of Indian hemp and 175 grams of psychotic substances.

He said the command also secured 49 convictions for drug-related cases while 83 drug dependant persons were counselled.

The command, he also said, embarked on gathering of actionable intelligence and raid of identified drug spots.

“We always carry out stop and search operations on vehicles and passengers on the roads, embark on drug enlightenment campaigns as well as counselling of drug-dependent persons.

“We also carry out search of premises and houses suspected to be hideouts for illicit drug business as part of the initiatives to reduce drug-related activities in the state,’’ he said.

Egbeola said the agency was able to attain some feats due to the support of the media and other stakeholders in the state.

He solicited for more support from the public to enable the agency do more in ridding the state of illicit drugs.