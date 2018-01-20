Kidnappers on Thursday in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, abducted 8 persons at a go.

Among those abducted were the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government identified as Mr Anthony Francis, as well as the party’s Ward Chairman in the Council Area, Mr Amos Keza.

It was gathered that the remaining six victims were said to be mostly politicians of the APC extraction who had just attended a meeting of their local government chapter of the party.

It was further learnt that after the meeting and as the politicians were returning home the kidnappers, who had laid siege to Zagzaga, around the same spot where the erstwhile Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Munya Divisional Police Station was abducted last November by some unknown gunmen, pounced on them.

The abductors were said to have loaded their victims into a vehicle and drove them right into the bush without any resistance from their unarmed victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Dan-Nna Abubakar when contacted, on Friday in Minna, confirmed the story