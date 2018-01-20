The Chairman of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, Yahuza Mohammed, has been impeached by his councillors for alleged gross misconduct and maladministration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Mohammed was impeached on Friday.

The legislators accused him of alleged diversion of the council resources and awarding capital projects without approval of the legislator.

The Special Adviser (Political) in charge of Niger East Senatorial District to Governor Abubakar Bello, Pius Wakili, confirmed the impeachment of the chairman to journalists.