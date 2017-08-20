Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested four cattle rustlers at Orile Igbein, Ofada in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The police report indicated that the suspects, Madu Abuchi, Onyeka Okafor, Francis Onyeka, and Hafiz Mustapha, were arrested on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects who had earlier robbed the two herdsmen, Muhammed Ruga and Babuga of their two big cows, were arrested around 1am on the day they were planning to carry out similar operation at Orile Igbehin area of Ofada

He said, “During their earlier operation, the suspects attacked the two herdsmen with cutlasses, tied them in both hands and legs after beating them thoroughly before they made away with their two big cows.

“Luck, however, ran against them when they were coming for another operation and information got to the police at Owode- Egba Divisional headquarters of the command.

Oyeyemi said the Divisional Police Officer, Sheu Alao, led his men to effect the arrest of the suspects.

He said the suspects had been identified by their victims, and they also confessed being responsible for the hijacking of some trucks loaded with cement in the state and that “one Femi who has houses in Shagamu and itori was the receiver.”

He further said effort was ongoing to apprehend the said Femi.

Recovered from them are three cutlasses, rope, iron rod, charms, jack knife, different types of handsets, an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle and green belts of a security agency.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation.