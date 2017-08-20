Tension is brewing in Oshiri Community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the stealing of five cows belonging to the Deputy Speaker of state’s House of Assembly, Chief Odefa Obasi, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

This was disclosed Sunday by the Commander of State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), SP Abdulkadir Yahaya, during a security meeting convened by the state government at Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki.

At the meeting, the representatives of cattle owners, herders, town unions’ leadership, traditional rulers, security agents and members of farmers/herdsmen committee in the state were in attendance.

According to Yahaya, the incident is brewing serious tension between the youths of the community where the incident occurred.

He said the incident occurred in the midnight of August 11, when the suspected herdsmen invaded Odefa’s house.

“The recent Fulani herdsmen/ natives problem which poses great security challenge is in Oshiri, Onicha LGA. On the 11th of this month, five cows belonging to the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly were missing. We have high suspicion that the herdsmen stole them.

“They came with a vehicle, broke the Deputy Speaker’s fence and took the five cows in the night. The issue is causing tension between the youths and the Fulani residents because the youths are insisting that it was the Fulani herdsmen that are resident in the area did it it.

“They are insisting that they must produce the particular person involved or all of them would pay for the cows. We have to be proactive because it is this type of minor problem that can escalate to major problem” he said.

Yahaya further disclosed that in Afikpo North and Okposi Community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, tension was also high, following problems between the herdsmen and farmers over alleged destruction of farm crops and missing of cows.