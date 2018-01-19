Suspected herdsmen were alleged to have killed a farmer, Adetona Owolabi, on his farm on Thursday at Afon in Imeko-Afon Local Government area of Ogun State.

This killing came few hours after the state government said it had taken proactive measures to prevent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

It was gathered that trouble began when the farmer, who was working on his farmland located few metres from the newly constructed bridge at Afon, along Owode/Abeokuta Road, suddenly saw a herd of cattle and herdsmen on his farm.

Following this development, he was said to have accosted them and demanded to know why they brought their cattle to graze on the farmland, destroying the farm produce.

The victim, who was said to have planted cassava, yam and vegetables on the farm, was allegedly attacked and inflicted with varying degrees of machete cuts all over his body.

He was said to have later died due to the severity of the cuts.

Immediately the perpetrators carried out the act, they were said to have fled the scene.

It was learnt that colleagues of the farmers, who were at their various nearby farmlands, were attracted to the scene by the screams of the victim, who was writhing in pain. He passed on before he could be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A family source said the slain farmer had been interred on that same day in Afon, according to Muslim rites.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He told our correspondent that one suspect has been arrested and the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the CP has equally ordered that the Area Commander at Ilaro, should relocate to Afon, and ensure that the situation was brought under control.

He said, “A suspect has been arrested over the killing. We are on top of the situation. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the state CID in Abeokuta.

“Since that Thursday, he has equally ordered the Area Commander at Ilaro, to relocate to Afon, and ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.”

It will be recalled that the state government had on Thursday convened a meeting on how to avert clashes between herders and farmers.

In attendance at the meeting were the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brig-Gen Bassey Adkie, Ogun State Director of the Department of State Services, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmed Iliyasu, and the Ogun State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Philips Ayodele.

The Secretary to the State Government, Adeoluwa Taiwo, had told representatives of the various interest groups, including the leaders of the Fulani, Hausa communities and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, that the government was not unaware of the security challenges “but it is doing all within its power to prevent a breach of peace.”