The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested 20 suspected kidnappers and members of outlawed groups known as “Yansakai” and recovered various arms from them.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Muhammad Shehu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday.

Shehu said that the Anti-crime patrol team of the command in Maru Local Government Area raided some criminal hideouts at Zanau village in Dansadau Emirate.

“Eight suspects were arrested; two magazines with 61 rounds of live ammunition of Ak47 riffle and four different cell phones were recovered from them.

“Yesterday, also, a police patrol team along Tsafe-Gusau road arrested two suspects in possession of a locally made gun, other offensive weapons and assorted charms were recovered from them.

“The team also proceeded to Darada village in the same area where it raided some criminal hideouts and arrested three suspects and recovered a locally made gun,” he said.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects are believed to be notorious armed robbers and kidnappers terrorising commuters along Tsafe-Fegin Danmarke – Gusau road.

“On the same day, the police also arrested seven suspected members of outlawed Yansakai group.

“Six locally made guns, matches and cudgels were recovered from them,”he said.

Shehu said all the suspects were being investigated and assisting police with information, after which they would be charged to court.

“On behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, we thank residents of the state for their understanding and cooperation to the command,” he said.

He appealed to them to continue to partner with the Police by providing useful information that would help to improve security in the state.