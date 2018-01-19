A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State, on Friday ordered the remand of two men over alleged impersonation, extortion and possession of dangerous weapons.

The Judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, who ordered the remand of Pius Wuyab, 18, and Emmanuel Aboh, 30, in Keffi Prison custody, adjourned the case until Jan. 29, for trial.

Shekarau said that the defendants should be in prison to enable the police conduct proper investigation.

The defendants who reside at Aso, Mararaba, are facing a three-count charge bordering on impersonation, extortion and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

They however pleaded not guilty to the chrges.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Cpl. Hamen Donald, told the court that one Asp. Hamen Gabriel reported the matter at the “A” Police Division, Mararaba on Dec. 20, 2017 at about 10:a.m.

Donald said that the complainant alleged that the accused persons committed the offences at Calvary Road, Aso, Mararaba on Dec.19 at 10.30 p.m.

“The complainant said that while a team of police officers were on patrol around Calvary area in Aso, Mararaba, they seized an unregistered Baja motorcycle on their way to the station

“They defendants intimidated the officer and collected the motorcycle from him, saying that they were serving with the Nigerian Army,”

“They conspired and disguised themselves in army uniform (camouflage), armed themselves with dangerous weapons and stopped the officer who was taking the motorcycle to the station.

He said that the suspects were pursued and arrested by other police officers.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 95, 132 and 292 of the Penal Code.

