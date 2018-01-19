A man yesterday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating a soldier and stealing a Bajaj motorcycle.

Taofeek Ogunjimi, 38, was charged by the Denton Police Division, Oyingbo, before Chief Magistrate A. O. Salawu on one-count of stealing.

According to prosecuting Inspector Cousin Adams, Ogunjimi committed the offence around 5pm last October 10, on Herbert Macaulay Street, Ebute-Meta.

The defendant, wearing a military baseball cap and covering his nose and mouth with a military camouflage scarf, he said, hailed a commercial motorcycle also known as Okada.

He boarded the Okada for an agreed fee, but, along the way, he told the Okada rider, Yahaya Musa, that he, Ogunjimi, could ride the motorcycle better, the prosecutor claimed.

Adams said the defendant ordered Musa to get off the bike so they could exchange places and Musa complied. As he drove, the prosecutor said, the wind blew the scarf off Ogunjimi’s face and he stopped and asked Musa to get it. Musa got off and ran after the scarf, but Ogunjimi allegedly sped off.

Sometime last December, Musa sighted the defendant and dragged him to the Police Station.

Adams valued the motorcycle, a red Bajaj, marked FST 649 Q, at N250, 000.

According to him the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ogunjimi pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Salawu granted him N50,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

The defendant will be in custody until he meets his bail conditions.

The case continues on January 27.