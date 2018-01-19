The Police Command in Nassarawa State has arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing a three-year-old boy in Angwan Masachin, Jam’a Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, on Friday in Lafia said that the suspects were arrested on January 16.

Idirisu said the arrest followed a report by one Mr. Daniel Abu at the Keffi Police Station over the disappearance of his son.

The Police Public Relations Officer said that two of the suspects were arrested by detectives from the division for allegedly conspiring and kidnapping the boy.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to stealing the child and selling same to a woman in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of the state for N75,000.

According to the PPRO, the woman was arrested and six other children suspected to have been stolen were recovered from her custody.

He said that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department had taken over the investigation.

Idirisu said the investigation would unravel whether the suspects belonged to the syndicate that specialised in child theft and trafficking around Karu local government area.

“This has become necessary following the rising number of complaints from parents and guardian on the disappearance of their children and wards.

“The command is using this medium to caution parents and guardians in the state against abdicating their responsibilities of care and custody of their children and wards,” he said.

The spokesman said parents and wards should take steps to prevent criminal-minded persons from taking advantage of their vulnerability.