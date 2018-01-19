A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old ex-convict, Sabiu Ado, to four months in prison for stealing children’s school bags and three rubber buckets.

Ado, a scavenger, was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to a count-charge of criminal trespass and theft.

He pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying it was a mistake and that he stole because he has a wife and kids in the village to cater for.

The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, gave Ado an option of N20, 000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

He also ordered Ado to pay compensation of N15, 000 to the complainant and that if he failed to do so, he would serve additional one month in prison.

‎The Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that one Mrs Fanstina Peter of NEPA Road, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Jan. 11.

He said Ado criminally trespassed into the complainant’s compound and stole her children’s school bag and three rubber buckets valued at N25, 000.

Olanikpekun said Ado had been convicted and sentenced for a similar offence in the past‎, adding that the offence contravened Sections 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.