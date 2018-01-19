Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has pledged to complete the 500-bed female hostel at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in the state during the 2018 fiscal year.

Ugwuanyi, who made the pledge during the swearing-in ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘B” stream 2 corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Awgu, Enugu, on Thursday, said he would also complete the renovation of male hostel.

The immediate past administration in the state initiated the construction of a 500-bed capacity female hostel at the camp.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Sports, Mrs Ngozi Ani, the governor assured that allocations to the female hostel and the renovation of the abandoned male hostel had been captured in 2018 budget.

Ugwuanyi also assured corps members that the state government would take steps to address their challenges and needs in the camp.

He urged the corps members to discard prejudices they may harbour about the state, adding that residents of the state are hospitable.

“Enugu State is peaceful and has been declared as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. Her people are hospitable and you are safe in any part of it,” he said.

Ugwuanyi assured that the state stipends of the corps members would be paid promptly, adding “I want to assure you that your stay here will be most rewarding and memorable”.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, described the orientation experience as unique, saying it is a programme combined for those deployed to Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states.

Ikaka said that 1,982 made up of 1,096 for Enugu state, 454 for Anambra and 432 for Ebonyi were participating in the programme.

He said that the corps members while in camp would be given the opportunity to imbibe a sense of duty and responsibility.

The coordinator commended the state government for its support to the NYSC scheme and for welfare of corps members.

“We are very much aware of the limited resources available to the state government. However, we are appealing for your intervention in renovating the dilapidated buildings in the camp,” he said.

Ikaka also appealed to the state government to provide an operational vehicle to facilitate inspection of corps members serving in the state.

He said that the NYSC management in the state was appreciative of the support it receives from the Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure.

“Our D-G has shown solid commitment towards reduction to the barest minimum the perennial water scarcity we experience during orientation courses,” Ikaka said.

Meanwhile, some of the corps members have appealed to the state government to increase their stipends.

A corps member, Ms Chinyere Okafor, expressed her delight at her deployment to Enugu, but said the stipend paid by the state government needed an upward review.

Okafor said that the state government needed to consider the high cost of living including the high cost of accommodation and transportation in the city centres.

Corps members serving in the state capital are paid a monthly stipend of N1,000 while those in rural areas receive N4,000 as against the flat rate of N10,000 paid by the last administration.

Mr Ibrahim Abubakar also said he had longed to experience the scheme and had enjoyed his stay in the orientation camp.