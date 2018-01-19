Two suspected robbers were killed, yesterday, by Police operatives acting on a tip-off that a six-man robbery gang had trailed and dispossessed a woman of the large sum of money she had gone to withdraw at a first generation bank in Satellite Town, Lagos.

It was gathered that motorists and residents alerted the Police attached to Satellite Division Police Station of the activities of the robbers and that the Divisional Police Officer mobilised his men, who went after the robbers.

It was learnt that four of the suspects, who headed towards Satellite Town, were apprehended and the loot recovered, while two others that were on motorbike, were gunned down at Alakija Bus Stop, and guns recovered from them.

When Vanguard got to the scene at Alakija, people were milling around, trying to see the bodies.

Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, who confirmed the incident, said the robbers attacked a bank customer at about 9a.m. and as they were carrying out the operation, residents saw them and alerted the Police, who then went into action.