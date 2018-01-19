Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta State, has vowed to frustrate the activities of criminals hiding in the state.

Sam Ezeagbogho, the commandant, during the conferment of Achievers Media Award of Excellence on her by the Credible And Strong Saron Communications Limited, Abuja, stated that Deltans should have a peaceful night rest without cause to be afraid.

While saying the award has humbled her to put more efforts, the commandant said she had never allowed pride that followed an award to get over her, even when she got a “Special Friend Award” in Ebonyi State from Abakaliki Club.

She pleaded with the officers of the command to assist her to pray God for strength, wisdom and love to continue the good work with corporate support from the commandant-general and other stakeholders.

Earlier, Samson Olayinka, chairman/editor-in-chief, African Peoples Voice Newspapers, said it was their commitment as a watchdog in the society to contribute immensely to the checks and balance of power, especially those saddled with the responsibility of moving the nation forward, monitoring their activities with eagle eyes.

Represented by Oyedile Sunday, the managing editor, he said the profile, educational background and achievements of the commandant since he joined NSCDC were comprehensive, intimidating, loaded and too numerous to mention.