Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Wednesday night attacked a Supermarket in Katsina, killing a police officer, Ibrahim Sani Batsari.

The Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, Isah Gambo, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen had also stole the slain police officer’s riffle.

“The Police officer was killed at about 8pm on Wednesday night while he was on routine patrol near Wapa Supermarket along IBB way in Katsina,” Gambo said.

He said the command had deployed detectives to investigate and arrest the culprits.

He called on members of the public with useful information about the hoodlums to inform the police for necessary action .

Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria at the scene of the incident that the slain officer was on patrol around the area when he decided to go into a nearby Supermarket to charge his cell phone.

The suspected robbers spotted the police officer carrying a riffle and therefore shot him to death.