A father, Andrew Koku, who pleaded guilty to beading his six-month-old daughter, is to spend the next 37 days in prison, an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Thursday.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adelaja, who handed down the verdict, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Koku, a resident of Were Village near Obada-Oko in Abeokuta, who is being tried for murder, had entered a guilty plea.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Sunday Eigbejiale, the accused committed the offence on Dec, 24. 2017 at 6.00 p.m. at Ayedere Village in Obada-Oko.

Eigbejiale alleged that the accused had beheaded his six months old daughter with a cutlass.

“The accused said he decided to kill the baby because his wife was having extra-marital affairs with her ex-lover.

“He said the wife’s adulterous lifestyle angered him and he believed killing the only child which was the only bond between him and the woman will end the marriage,” he told the court.

The offence contravened Sections 319 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The case has been adjourned until Feb. 23.