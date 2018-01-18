The Police on Thursday arraigned a 20-year-old cattle herder, Ibrahim Yau, at a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and open grazing.

The prosecutor, Abdulkarim Abubakar, told the court that the defendant was arrested by two members of Benue Vigilance Group, Nyor Stephen, and Adi Titus, in Makurdi on January 10, 2018.

He alleged that the duo, on intelligence report that some Fulani herdsmen were openly grazing their livestock at Welfare Quarters, New Otukpo Road, Makurdi, rushed to the area.

He said that they met the defendant and two others, who fled the scene.

“The accused later identified his colleagues as Musa Mohammed, and Adamu Jibril, who were openly rearing and grazing over 55 cows, along Welfare Quarters, New Otukpo Road,” he told the court.

He said that the defendant was arrested, while the others were still at large.

The defendant of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Emmanuel Azembe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with a surety in like sum who must be the Chief Imam of Central Mosque in Makurdi.

Mr. Azembe adjourned the case until February 20, for hearing.