Kaduna State Police Command said it had since swung into action as it had deployed its anti-kidnap unit to rescue four foreign nationals abducted on Kwoi-Jere road in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mukhtar Aliyu, said this while confirming that the foreign nationals included two Canadians and two Americans were abducted yesterday.

He assured that the abductors would be brought to book while urging Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspected persons or group of persons to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, the foreign nationals were said to be returning to Abuja from Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state, adding, “the kidnappers laid ambush for them and engaged the the escorts in gun duel which led to the death of two policemen while the four foreigners were whisked to unknown destination.”