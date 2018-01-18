A woman, said to be a Tiv from Benue State, has been shot dead in a farm settlement at Orin community in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Community sources claimed that the attack which took the life of the woman, was retaliatory, after a Fulani man was murdered in Oke-Ako, recently allegedly by Tivs.

This is happening barely 24 hours after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State summoned a peace meeting between the Fulani and Benue people in Ekiti State, where he warned against retaliatory attacks which may result in deaths in Ekiti.

The killing came despite efforts by Governor Ayodele Fayose to prevent a reprisal, which he preached at a meeting on Tuesday night with representatives of the Fulani and Tiv communities in the state.

Fayose had called for peace among the citizenry of the state, whereas the meeting had agreed that more stakeholders would be invited to ensure peace.

But reports from the community claimed that the alleged Fulani attackers had attacked the farm settlement at night and had shot the woman, said to be eight-months pregnant.