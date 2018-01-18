A husband, Mr Lamidi Adebayo, on Thursday, asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his 28 years marriage with his wife, Bose.

The petitioner is accusing Bose of adultery, drunkenness and dishonesty.

Adebayo, 48, a commercial driver and resident of No. 89, Isato Street, Ado-Ekiti, told the court that the couple had not conducted any marital rite but they have four children.

He further told the court that his neighbours had informed him several times that his wife and one of her friends were “touring the houses of men” but he never believed the information.

The petitioner said the nature of his job as a driver made it difficult for him to be at home always.

“I was shocked on November 7, 2017 when my childhood friend, named Lateef, a herbalist, invited me to his house and told me that I should forgive him that ‎he has been having secret affairs with my wife.

“He told me that my wife told him that her husband had died a long time ago, whereas am still very much alive,” he said.

The petitioner also alleged that the respondent ‎was a drunkard who takes gin, assorted wines and palm wine to stupor every morning.

Lamidi said he had tried every possible means ‎to stop his wife’s adulterous act and drunkenness but to no avail.

The petitioner, therefore, urged the court to dissolve the marriage because of her behaviour and dishonesty.

The plea of the woman was not immediately taken, but the ‎President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, after hearing the petitioner’s testimony adjourned the case to Feb.15, for further hearing.