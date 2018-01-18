A fire outbreak that occurred on Wednesday night at Yola market has been put out by men of the Adamawa State Fire Service.

The state’s Chief Fire Officer, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, confirmed this, on Thursday, in Yola.

Abdullahi said his men were able to quench the fire which started from a grinding machine in the market.

“The fire only affected some grinding machines and part of grains shops,” Abdullahi said.

He said that no life was lost and no serious injury was recorded during the incident.

The cost of damage to property has yet to be ascertained as shop owners are still assessing the destruction done to their wares by the inferno.