The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe Zonal office, on Wednesday arraigned two persons, Yusuf Usman and Sani Ahmed before Justice M. J Umar of the Federal High Court Gombe on 10-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery, contract scam and obtaining money by false pretense.

The duo were arrested by the DSS Gombe Command sometime in January 2016 and transferred to EFCC Gombe Zonal office for further investigation.

Their arrest followed a petition by one Abdullahi Nabunkari, Managing Director, Jamali Trading & Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Sokoto State alleging that the accused persons conspired among themselves and invited him to Gombe State with intent to defraud him by using the office of the Deputy Governor that there was a contract to be given to him.

In other to perfect the scam, the pair took the complainant to Bajoga Motel in Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State for inspection of the entire building.

After the inspection, he was invited to the office of the Deputy Governor by the accused persons in which someone acted as a Director in that office and handed over the fake contract award letter supposedly on behalf of the Deputy Governor of Gombe State.

The complainant was requested to sign the contract agreement which made him believe that the contract was genuine, and paid the sum of $44,700.00 as commitment and processing fee before the execution of the contract.

It was later discovered that the documents were forged.

While adjourning the case to January 30, 2018, for trial, Justice Umar ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody.