Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Imohimi Edgal, yesterday, warned that any policeman caught in unprofessional acts, especially cultism would be dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

This came as he cautioned owners of night clubs to be mindful of what transpired there, threatening that any club discovered to be used for criminal activities would have its operating license revoked.

The warning was sequel to the arrest of a policeman, alongside members of one of the confraternities, at their meeting point, in Alapere area of Lagos.

Speaking at a Town hall meeting with stakeholders in security, at Ogba, Edgal, called on policemen to be above board in the fight against crime and social vices.

He called on members of the public to report any policeman associating with cultists to either the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, within such jurisdiction, the Area Commander or to his telephones numbers which are in public domain.

Lamenting that one of the major problems prevalent in Lagos was cultism, he called on traditional, religious leaders and pressure groups to enlighten youths in their areas on its dangers.

“In the same vein, policemen have been warned. In this fight against crime and social vices, the Police must must be above board.”