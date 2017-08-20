The Principal Special Assistant on Knowledge Economy and Investments, Dr. Tavershima Adyororough, was shot and killed by gunmen who invaded his residence at about 12.30 on Sunday morning.

The gunmen also shot his wife who is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom has described the killing as unacceptable and condemnable, requesting security agencies to swing into action immediately so as to arrest those responsible for the dastardly act.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, the governor states that Dr. Adyororough was a competent and dependable aide who delivered on assignments with dedication and honesty.

The Governor sympathized with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of the state on the loss and pledges that he would support security agencies in apprehending the culprits.

He urges those with useful information that can lead to the arrest to make same available.