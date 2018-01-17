The Adamawa State Executive Council on Wednesday approved the implementation of a new health policy that would give patients the right to be treated unconditionally in hospitals.

The state Commissioner for Health, Hajia Fatima Abubakar, made this known while briefing newsmen shortly after the first State Executive Council meeting in Yola.

Abubakar said that the policy would address the problem of neglect of patients in hospitals.

She said that the policy would be backed by legislation, adding that the ministry had already sent an executive bill to the state Assembly in that regard.

Also speaking, Mr Bala Sanga, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said that the council deliberated on the issue of domestication of the Criminal Justice System.

Sanga said that the state had to internalise the laws so as to be in tune with the national legal system.

He said that the council had approved the modernisation of the penal code for the state and put in place machinery the for speedy trial of cases in courts.

The Deputy Gov., Mr Martins Babale, presided over the meeting as Gov. Mohammed Bindow is on vacation.