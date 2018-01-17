Niger Delta Avengers on Wednesday vowed to launch a fresh attack on oil installations in the South South region.

The separatist group warned that its fresh attack which will be carried out in a “few days time” will be deadly.

In a statement on its website, Avengers said they would target several platforms and the FPSO on Total’s Egina field.

“This round of attacks will be the most deadly and will be targeting the deep sea operations of the multinationals which include Bonga Platform, Agbami, EA Field, Britania-U Field, Akpo Field.

“Oil installations shall dance to the sound of the fury of the Niger Delta Avengers.”

The Avengers had persistently attacked oil installations in 2016 before agreeing a ceasefire but it was lifted in November 2017.