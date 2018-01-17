A gang of suspected kidnappers have killed two policemen and abducted two foreign nationals on Kwoi-Jere road in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State, NAN reports.

NAN gathered that the victims had visited Kafanchan and Kaura but were ambushed on their way back around 7pm on Tuesday.

Competent police source said the two policemen killed were escorting the two foreign nationals when they were ambushed.

“Two policemen were killed in the ambush while an American and a Canadian were abducted along Kwoi-Jere road, off Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“Its a sad development but I am sure the Police would get to the root of the matter,’’ the source said.

According to NAN, Muktar Aliyu, spokesman of Kaduna state police command, did not respond to inquiries on the incident while efforts to get the commissioner of police, Agyole Abeh, were unsuccessful.