An Investigative Police Officer, Insp. Joseph Addo, on Wednesday, told an Igbosere High Court in Lagos how a man, Williams Kenechi, strangled his girlfriend, Lizzy Nzewi, and ran to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, with her car.

Addo made the disclosure while giving evidence as the third prosecution witness in a murder case filed against Kenechi by the Lagos State Government.

He said during the investigations the accused made confessional statements which revealed that he visited the victim before her death.

The police officer said that the accused told the police that he had a misunderstanding with the deceased that made him struggle for her cell phone and in the process, she died.

“The accused lied when he told me that it was during the struggle that he pushed the deceased to the bed where she slumped and died.”

Addo alleged that the accused took the deceased’s ATM card and withdrew N140, 000 from her account after she had died.

“The accused took the girl’s car, her three phones and her ATM card to Abidjan, where he was later arrested,” he said.

The IPO was led in evidence by the Lagos State Chief Counsel, Mr Babatunde Sunmonu.

Counsel to the accused, Mr C. J. Jiapokna, urged the court for a short adjournment to enable him to bring a document he required for his cross-examination.

Justice Akintoye adjourned the case until Feb. 7 and Feb. 13 for the continuation of trial.

The accused was arraigned in 2016 on a charge of murder to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution alleged that the accused committed the offence on July 19, 2014 at Plot 34, Green Estate Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos.