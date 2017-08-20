Hoodlums have kidnapped Nana Mansur, daughter of a popular businessman in Katsina State, Mansur Abubakar, after their failed attempts at getting her father.

Sources in the town stated that the kidnappers, numbering 20, stormed Abubakar’s house at Malumfashi on Friday night.

Two of the hoodlums, who were injured, were later handed over to the police in Malumfashi by Abubakar’s neighbours.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, promised to get back on the crime, but failed to do so as of press time.