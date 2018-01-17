The Niger State Police Command has said that it will soon commence impounding vehicles with concealed number plates, adding that the drivers of such vehicles will be arrested and prosecuted.

The police, in a statement, said the illegal concealment of vehicle number plates had been traced to increasing cases of kidnapping and other criminal acts in the state.

The statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Abubakar, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), added that: “The police command will not hesitate to arrest any person or group of persons seen to be driving vehicles with concealed plate numbers and whoever is arrested will be charged to court in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act.”

He expressed dismay that members of the public including top government officials drove their vehicles with covered number plates in the state.

Abubakar said that the command had directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to enforce the provisions of the Act.