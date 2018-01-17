Some operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service on Wednesday shot a man to death in the Oko-Oba area of Lagos.

The officials had reportedly chased a yellow commercial bus, popularly called Danfo, to the spot and opened fire on it.

It was learnt that the yet-to-be-identified victim was on the bus suspected to be carrying smuggled bags of rice.

The officials were said to have fled the scene after shooting the man in the head.

Angry youths made bonfires on the road in protest but were later dispersed by policemen.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the killing.