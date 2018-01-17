The police in Jigawa State have arrested a 50-year-old man over the death of his 40-year-old wife in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Jinjiri Abdu, who confirmed the arrest yesterday, said the suspect allegedly beat the deceased when they had a quarrel on Jan. 14, in their matrimonial home in Daurawa village at about 6.30 a.m.

It was gathered that the suspect had returned from a journey and proceeded to the house of his second wife but that when the deceased (first wife) heard about it, she followed him there and protested that he was supposed to be with her.

He said the reports further indicated that before the husband travelled, he was with the deceased and was supposed to be with the second wife after returning from his journey.

“But the new wife permitted the suspect to go with the senior wife so that peace can reign. Unfortunately, the quarrel continued between the suspect and the deceased, and in the process, he beat her such that he had to rush her to hospital where she died before medical personnel could attend to her,” Jinjiri said.

He added that the suspect would be charged to court.