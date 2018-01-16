The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested 27 suspects for various crimes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, who presented the suspects to newsmen at the Command’s premises in Ikeja on Tuesday, said they were picked up at different locations in the state.

Imohimi said that five suspects were arrested for conspiracy and stealing of street lights and Nitel cables.

“On Jan. 11, the Operatives of the command intercepted five suspects, Mohammed Rabiu 41, Musiliu Iyanda 35, Musa Ibrahim 32, Sherrif Usman 22 and David Okpako; 28 in possession of NITEL cables at Fatai Atere street, Mushin.

“When the information got to the police, they swooped on the hoodlums who were cutting cables buried underground and five of them were arrested.

“Recovered from them are one unregistered Mack truck containing 15 long pieces of cables, a mercury space wagon vehicle with registration number RSA 686 AJ containing two heavy-duty batteries and three jack chains.

“During investigation the suspects confessed that they have been vandalising NITEL cables for a while.

“This has become worrisome because this syndicate is operating around Lagos, they are not only stealing NITEL cables but also cables that take care of infrastructures such as streetlights and they are sabotaging the government’s efforts.

“An armed robber who disguised as a lunatic but actually carries out a robbery at Anifowose area of Ikeja was also arrested.

“The suspected armed robber identified as Ogundeyi Olayinka of No.12 Ayuba Adewale Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos, was arrested by policemen attached to Central Division who have been observing his behaviour for a while.

“A pistol; POS machine; 3 tokens belonging to First Bank and Zenith Bank; 2 Identity Cards belonging to different people; a bunch of keys of various sizes; a live tortoise; Tecno cell phone; ladies bangles; different types of chains; laptop charger, and wristwatches were recovered from him.

“The suspect could not give satisfactory account of himself or why he had all these items with him,” he said.

The commissioner also disclosed the arrest of Miss Munachi Gift, 32, who specialises in the illegal printing of national security documents.

“She was arrested at her business centre at 16 Alonge Ojo Ibede road. Fake documents recovered from her are two fake Driver’s Licence; two fake Voter Cards; one fake Statement of Result from Federal College of Education, Uyo.

“Other items are fake Degree course result from Enugu State School of Science and Technology, Enugu; fake WASSCE; fake First School Leaving Certificate, one computer and one printer,” he said.

He said the command also arrested a wanted armed robber, Mutu Azeez, on Dec. 16 2017.

Imohimi said during interrogation, Azeez confessed to being involved in series of armed robbery operation within Egbeda, Akowonjo, Iyana-Ipaja areas.

“The suspect revealed that most of the robberies that they carried out were perpetrated with the use of commercial motorcycle.

“Items recovered from him include; one locally made gun and one Infinix cell phone which must have been stolen.

“On Jan. 15, the operatives of the command arrested members of a gang that attacked one Abubakar Jubril at Rural Street, Mile 12 Lagos, and dispossessed him of his motorcycle at gunpoint.

“A locally made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from them,” the commissioner said.

He said investigation had begun after which all the suspects would be charged to court.