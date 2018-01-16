The Anambra Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Tuesday that no fewer than 10 persons lost their lives in 23 road accidents in Anambra in 2017.

Mr Sunday Ajayi, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra, disclosed the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Ajayi said that there was a slight drop in the figures last year, compared to 2016, which recorded 11 deaths and 34 crashes.

He said that there were seven fatal accidents in the state in 2016, while 2017 recorded five fatal road mishaps.

According to him, 191 persons were involved in the 2017 road accidents, as against 275 recorded in 2016, adding that 43 were injured last year while 99 got injured in 2016.

The figures showed that 40 vehicles were involved in the recorded crashes last year, while 63 vehicles were affected in 2016.

“The reduction in the number of accidents recorded in 2017, as opposed to that recorded in 2016 in the state, is attributable to the robust public enlightenment and rule of enforcement,” he said.

He commended all stakeholders including motorists, who assisted in ensuring safe motoring environment in the state in 2017.

Ajayi, who described the Christmas and the New Year patrols in Anambra as successful, lauded the national and zonal offices of the NYSC for providing logistics which made their task easy.

He said that the officers and men in the sector command were well equipped for effective traffic management while the petrol scarcity experienced in December also aided their job.

“While not advocating fuel scarcity, I must say that it significantly reduced our burden because the number of vehicles on the road was not as it used to be during that time of the year.”