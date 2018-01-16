The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has paraded a suspected female fraudster, Aisha Muhammed Bello, for impersonating the Office of the Firt Lady.

Parading the suspect, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Sadiq Abubakar Bello, said the 37 years old mother of four children from Plateau State was arrested for impersonating the wife of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “She is using the name of the First Lady to solicit for contracts and financial assistance from unsuspecting members of the public, especially heads of government establishments.

“The suspect was arrested by Police operatives on 10th January, 2018 at Fadama III Project Office, Maitama, Abuja following a report that she contacted the Coordinator of the Project that she wants assistance in her capacity as the First Lady. Upon her arrest, a phone and a newly acquired Airtel SIM Card registered in the name of Aisha Buhari, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was recovered from the suspect.

“Investigation is on-going with a view to contacting other people she must have duped in the name of the First Lady. At the end of the investigation, she will be charged to court. Members of the public are hereby advised to always be double sure of who they are dealing with before they part with their property or money.”

On the new year, the commissioner said that his command looks forward to brighter and a better future, as he assured members of the public of the police’s determination to improve on the service delivery through synergy and cooperation.