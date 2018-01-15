The police in Abuja have arrested a woman, Aisha Bello, 37, for allegedly impersonating the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

Parading the suspect on Monday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Bello, said that the mother of four used Buhari’s name to solicit for contracts and financial assistance from unsuspecting members of the public.

The commissioner said that a phone and a newly acquired Airtel SIM card registered in the name of the first lady were recovered from her.

He said, “Today we have a special suspect to present to you; she is Aisha Muhammed Bello, 37 years old and a mother of four from Plateau.

“The suspect was arrested by police operatives on January 10, 2018 at the Fadama office in Maitama, following a report that she contacted the Coordinator of the project. She wanted assistance in her capacity as the First Lady.”

The CP explained that investigation is ongoing to ascertain other people she must have duped in Buhari’s name, adding that the suspect would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

Bello advised members of the public to confirm the identity of whoever they are dealing with before parting with their property or money.

He reiterated the command’s determination to improve on its service delivery to the people while calling for public support and cooperation.