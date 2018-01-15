Operatives of the Kano Police Command have interrogated the Kano State Commissioner for Special Duties and a former State All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, over his alleged inciting remarks against former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Mr. Abbas was quoted last week to have directed supporters to stone, “Satan Kwankwaso whenever he entered Kano”.

Mr. Kwankwaso is reportedly planning to visit the city in company of a large number of his followers, a move that has generated controversy.

However the State Police Spokesman, Musa Majiya, told journalists, Monday that Mr. Abbas and a complainant, MK Umar, were invited and have been interrogated over their reported comments on the senator.

Mr. Majiya said Mr. Abbas was released on bail after being interrogated but that, ”the seriousness of his remarks in still under investigation by the State CID department.”

The spokesperson also said the police have arrested some persons in connection with a clash between Gandujiya and Kwankwassiyya followers, Sunday. These include, Sani Abdullahi Abbas, Abbas Abdullahi Abbas and Nazify Shawiya.

He said they will be sent to court as soon as investigations are concluded.