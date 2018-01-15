An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old security man, Emmanuel Ajayi, to six months’ imprisonment for stealing drinks worth N3,800.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Mariam Olaoyede, sentenced Ajayi following his guilty plea to a two-count charge of burglary and theft.

Olaoyede, however, gave him an option of N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the accused broke into the shop of one Mr Ade Bamibo and made away with some alcoholic drinks.

The prosecutor said that the theft occurred at 5.00a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Adebambutayo Shopping Complex in Osogbo.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.