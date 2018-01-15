Police in Lagos on Monday arraigned an unemployed man, Festus Eboh, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly snatching N1.1million from an unsuspecting customer who was coming out of a bank.

The 35-year-old accused, who lives at Meiran, a Lagos suburb, is standing trial on a two-count charge before Magistrate O.A. Akokhia, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The Prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the crime was committed at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, at about 12.30 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2017.

He alleged that the accused and others at large conspired to snatch bags from customers coming out of the bank.

The prosecutor said that the accused criminally waylaid and snatched a bag containing N1.1 million, the property of an unsuspecting customer who had gone to withdraw the money from the bank.

“On Oct. 26, at about 10.00 a.m., the accused also snatched another GTBank customer’s 30,000USD at the said place.

“The accused was apprehended by the police after information got to the bank’s authorities and the CCTV was reviewed,” Aigbokhan said

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Akokhia, who adjourned the case until March 23, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties should be a blood relation of the accused, must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.