A 60-year-old married man, Salisu Nuhu on Tuesday dragged his girlfriend to court over her refusal to marry him.

The complainant told the Magajin Gari Sharia Court II in Kaduna that the girl, Janet Baru had professed love to him and promised to convert to Islam so that they could get married, but later denied him after collecting a huge amount of money from him.

He added that the defendant connived with her friend, Juliet to dupe him of N30, 000 after making him believe that she would marry him.

“I have been dating Janet for four years now and each time I visit her, I normally give her N1,000 or N2,000, and I have never touched her.

“Her friend Juliet asked me to give Janet N40,000 to show my seriousness about marriage, but I was able to give her N30,000”, he said.

He added that she requested him to meet her people in Benue which he declined but instead paid N5000 transport fare for her brother to come to Kaduna.

Nuhu explained that he had given Janet N45,000 during Christmas with a clothing material worth N8,000 and N2,000 for sewing.

He therefore prayed to court to assist him in retrieving all the monies he spent on her.

The defendant on her part, said they had only dated for a year and was only aware of receiving N75,000 from him out of the monies he mentioned.

Janet told the court that she did not refund the money because he gave it to her as a gift not dowry.

The Judge, Musa Sa’ad after listening to both parties adjourned the case to July 17, for ruling.