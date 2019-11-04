<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 60-year-old man and three others have been arrested by the Niger state police command for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The incident was said to have happened in Paikoro Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were identified as, Usman Ibrahim, 60; Zakari Aliyu, 25; Mustapha Isah, 17; and Imurana Aliyu, I6.

It was reported that one of the suspects, Aliyu, was caught in the act by the victim’s mother and he was apprehended by the police.

It was gathered in Minna on Sunday that one of the suspects, Ibrahim, who is married with three children and five grandchildren, told the police during interrogation that he gave the victim N20 the last time he defiled her.

The other suspects, who also confessed to defiling the minor on different occasions, said they paid her N20 to N50 each time they had their way.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, saying the suspects had confessed to the crime.

“They were arrested after one Yakubu Ibrahim reported that he noticed some abnormalities in the movement of his daughter,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar added that the suspects would be charged soon.