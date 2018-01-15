Operatives of Cross Rivers State Police Command, weekend, in Ugep, Yakkur Local Government Area, arrested two friends for allegedly conniving to behead a mutual friend of theirs and stealing his new motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a renown farmer in Mkpani, a community in the same local government area of Cross River, Francis Edet, weekend, reportedly died after drinking rat poison.

According to a reliable source, the beheaded okadaman, Mike, was reportedly asked by his assailants to take them from Ugep to a neighbouring village, Agoi.

According to the source, “on the way to Agoi, his friends asked him to stop so they can ease themselves. As soon as he stopped, they brought out machetes, cut off his head, threw his body into the bush and made away with his motorcycle.”

He narrated that luck, however, ran against the two men when the motorcycle was spotted by another of the deceased’s friends, while his assailants were negotiating to sell it.

He continued: “The friend raised the alarm and the Obol Lopon of Ugep was informed of what happened.

“He directed that the two men be handed over to the Police and, as I speak to you, the two are in Police custody.”

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer for Cross River State Police Command, said the duo are undergoing interrogation and would soon appear in court once investigations are concluded.

On the yam farmer’s death, a resident of the community, Hosanna Uko, said that the farmer, who held the title of greatest yam farmer in the community, woke up hale and hearty, allowed his two wives and children to go to the farm before committing suicide.

According to the resident, “his wives and children had gone to the farm, leaving him and a little boy of about nine years behind.

“The little boy returned from playing outside to find his father gasping for life and reportedly raised the alarm, which attracted people to the house. He was found sprawled in his own vomit.

“Efforts were made to rescue him by rushing him to the hospital, but he gave up the ghost on the way and the remains were hurriedly brought home for burial after his wives and children were recalled from the farm.”

On his burial, the source said: “It is adjudged an act of wickedness for a man to take his own life. Anybody who does that is buried at the spot he committed the suicide.

“In this case, in spite of his stature as a celebrated yam farmer, he was buried without any rites apart from the traditional cleansing of his household by a priest.

“Police was not contacted since there was no suspicion of any foul play on the cause of his death, though he did not leave any suicide note or confide in anyone that he was tired of life on earth.”

Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman said the Police was not informed of the incident.