Gas tanks at the Second Coming gas station in the Magodo area of Lagos exploded on Monday resulting in an inferno.

According to Channels TV, at least 10 persons have died in the inferno.

The inferno which was triggered by a spark from a car at the gas station has already spread to other buildings around the gas station.

The gas plant is located on CMD Road, opposite Magodo Brooks Estate.

Operatives of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are at the scene to arrest the situation.