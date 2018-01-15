Caretaker Chairman of Brass local government, Victor Isaiah, has reacted to the abduction of a former Commissioner for Transport in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Marie Ebikake, an ally of Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

He described the incident as shocking and condemnable.

“I am shocked at the condemnable act of wickedness by evil and cold-hearted elements on a peaceful and harmless woman.

“I am saddened, but hopeful that our mother and leader will not be subjected to a harmful experience in the hands of those uncultured criminals.

“I call on the kidnappers to release her unconditionally, unhurt and in sound health.

“I also urge security agents to be relevant and intensify efforts at rescuing the kidnapped woman”, Thisday quoted him as saying.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, also confirmed the kidnap.

“She (Ebikake) was abducted at her residence by unknown gunmen at about 1am (Sunday).

“A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators”, he added.

Ebikake is an indigene of Brass and a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ebibake resigned as Commissioner during the race for the re-election of Governor Seriake Dickson when the latter fell out with the former first lady.

But she recently re-united with Dickson and was appointed a member of the contact and reconciliation committee of the State PDP set up by the governor.

On January 10, some armed men allegedly invaded her country home in Twon-Brass.

They destroyed her properties and left fetish substances.