No fewer than four persons were feared killed in a communal war that ensued between Gwara and Gwure communities in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was learned that some youths, alleged to be from Gwara, stormed Gwure community following a dispute concerning a young girl allegedly abducted and raped by Gwure youths.

A community source said that about five unidentified youths allegedly abducted a young girl, who had gone to visit her grandmother in Gwure, and raped her.

The source also disclosed that many houses were set ablaze by the aggrieved youths, who invaded Gwure community.

The source also said that the angry youths used knife to chop off the hand of one of the alleged rapists.

Meanwhile, the Youth President of Gwure community, Kpakue Famous, has called on the local government authority and security agencies to deploy more policemen to the communities to restore normalcy.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Gbene Zini, who confirmed the killing of some persons as a result of the communal clash, sued for peace among the communities.