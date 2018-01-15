Two suspected members of a three-man robbery gang were, yesterday, killed by a combined team of soldiers and policemen drafted from the Ughelli ‘A’ Division, during a failed robbery operation at Daniel Umukoro Street, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Also, Akwa Ibom State Police Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, weekend, killed three suspected robbers, who specialised in robbing students and residents of the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, community around Ikpa Road, Ikpa Lane, Idak Okpo and adjoining areas.

The Ughelli robbery suspects had reportedly stormed the residence of their victims at about 8a.m., dispossessing them of cash and other valuable items, when the operatives, following a tip-off, stormed the scene.

Eyewitness said that sensing the presence of the security team, the suspects opened fire, leading to a gun battle which resulted in the death of the two suspects.

One of the security operatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Sensing the presence of security operatives, the suspects opened fire on us leading to a gun battle that resulted in the death of one of the suspects at the scene of the incident.

“The second victim, who sustained life-threatening gunshot injury, gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital, while the third victim escaped with gunshot wounds.”

In Akwa Ibom State, it was gathered that the SARS operatives from Ikot Akpanabia, killed the three suspected robbers, after they had dispossessed students of laptops, phones, cash and other valuables around the students’ community.

It was gathered that the criminals launched an attack as soon as they sighted the SARS operatives, who responded with superior fire-power around the Saint Joseph Primary School, Ikpa Road, and chased them into a ravine.

Sporadic and random shootings into the ravine, according to Imo Essien, a local vigilante, led to the killing of one robber instantly, while the remains of two others, who escaped with bullet wounds, were recovered later by the locals around the jungle by the Cornelia Connelly College Junction.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Odiko Ogbeche, confirmed the incident, disclosing that the criminals abandoned a locally-made pistol and stolen items.