A Calabar Division of the Federal High Court has sentenced one Ifeanyi Okorogu, an indigene of Imo State, to two years imprisonment for human trafficking and attempting to sell a child.

Mr. Okorogu was arraigned by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on a two count charge under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

The convict and his accomplice were arrested on December 1, 2017, at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service and transferred to the Uyo Zonal Command of NAPTIP for further investigations and prosecution.

He was charged under Sections 13 and 29 of the Trafficking Prohibition Act.

The prosecution said Mr. Okorogu harboured a 16 year old girl and “exploited her using her position of vulnerability.” He further attempted to sell the her baby for N150,000 before he was arrested at the airport.

Delivering judgement on the case on Friday, Inyang Ekwo, the judge, found Mr. Okorogu guilty of the offence and sentenced him on the two counts charge. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment on Count 1 and two years on Count 2. The sentences will run concurrently and is without an option of fine.

Reacting to this conviction, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, commended the judge for the courage in handling the case.

She, however, called on traffickers to look for better things to engage in as the agency would not spare anyone caught in the act of human trafficking.